TALLADEGA -- The Armstrong-Osborne Public Library will be hosting a unique event today, according to a posting on the library’s Facebook page.
“The Southern Ghost Girls Tours and Paranormal Investigations LLC invites you to do a paranormal investigation with them at one of the most Haunted Libraries in the United States … (the) Armstrong-Osborne Public Library in Talladega.”
The post goes on to say, “You will get to use all of the paranormal investigation equipment that is state of the art. Everyone gets to actually actively participate in the paranormal investigation, which sets the Southern Ghost Girls Tours apart from everyone else. They have their own television show and have over 20 years of experience in the paranormal world.
“You will explore the library known to have doors open by themselves, shadow figures, things moved around and books flying off the shelves. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind event with the popular Paranormal Tour Team Southern Ghost Girls Tours.
“A portion of the proceeds will go to the preservation of the library.”
There is no minimum age for the event, although parents of small children are urged to use discretion.
The event will be from 7 to 10 p.m., and tickets are $25 each.
For more information, please call the library at 256-362-4211, email the organizer at lesleyhyde7480@gmail.com or call 205-305-5098.