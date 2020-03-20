CEPA announces schedule changes, new programs in response to COVID-19 outbreak

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts has made significant changes to its spring schedule due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
A press release from the center said the facility is jointly owned by the city of Pell City and Pell City school board, and with all municipal buildings in Pell City shutting down on March 16 and Gov. Kay Ivey ordering the closure of all schools effective March 18, CEPA also had to shut its doors.
CEPA Director Jeff Thompson said he has a plan for how the center’s spring schedule will play out.
“We are executing the plan as best we can,” he said.
Thompson said the first big change is the canceling of “12 Angry Men,”which had been scheduled for April 3-5.
The show had been a joint venture between CEPA and Jefferson State Community college but could not be put on due to shutdowns and the need for social distancing.
Thompson said CEPA may reschedule the show but added it would be July or even September before the performances could be put on, and he said there aren’t any guarantees
“We gotta find a time to get these actors back together,” Thompson said while discussing all the hard work that had already been put into the show.
“Once Upon a Mattress,”which was set to be put on by the Pell City High School Drama Program, has been tentatively rescheduled from April 23-26 to May 1 and 3.
Thompson said he is especially concerned about the students missing their chance to perform. Several are in their senior year, and events that would have otherwise been the high point of their high school experience are now being disrupted by school shutdowns and social disruption.
“It's the pinnacle of their work, and they don't get to show it,” Thompson said.
Thompson said shows in mid-May and later are expected to go on as planned.
Some shows such asThree on a String will have their ticket launch moved back, however. Tickets for that show will go on sale April 9.
Black Jacket Symphony’s Led Zeppelin VI show will continue as planned May 15-16.
“Black Jacket is holding its date; right now, that show is going on,” Thompson said, adding it's possible for that to change if it has to.
Thompson said there are no planned changes for CEPA’s Spotlight Summer Drama Camp, set for June 9-18.
CEPA is also announcing programs it will conduct while everyone is stuck at home.
Because gatherings of 25 or more people are banned throughout the state, CEPA is starting three programs to continue providing content to its audience.
The first is called “Quarantine Concerts,” which CEPA is doing through its Local Sounds program.
According to a press release, this program is accepting videos of original songs from local artists, which CEPA will then distribute.
Another program is “Phone It In!” For this, CEPA is asking for people to send in 30-second to one-minute video clips of themselves speaking on the phone -- to no one.
“Write a script or don’t! Use props! Laugh, cry, yell – show us your acting talent,” CEPA said in a press release. “We’ll pair your clip up with someone else’s for a totally nonsensical conversation.”
CEPA is also running a story writing contest for a $50 gift card. Participants simply need to send in a story about why they love theater or how theater has touched their lives.
For information on all of these programs, those interested can follow CEPA on Facebook or check its website http://pellcitycepa.com/.
Thompson said he plans to be sending out drama materials to parents to keep their children engaged while they are home from school.
He said part of CEPA's mission is to promote the performing arts, and the center has no plans to stop that due to coronavirus.
“We’re trying to do our part as a drama education and outreach nonprofit, even while it's hard to do outreach,” Thompson said.