Central Alabama Community College to host virtual graduation ceremony June 26 (free content)

ALEXANDER CITY -- Central Alabama Community College has developed a digital media experience to celebrate its graduates, according to a press release.
The original commencement date of Monday, May 11, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CACC will host a traditional in-person ceremony for the current graduating students in December.
The virtual graduation ceremony will take place Friday, June 26, at 10 a.m. on YouTube. It is designed to create a memorable celebration for the graduating class while also providing an opportunity for administration, faculty and staff to offer their congratulations.
The platform, hosted by Full Measure Education, will include celebratory content and social media filters that will allow graduates to virtually wear a graduation cap.
"This has been an unfortunate and unprecedented situation we have been faced with since March," Dr. Susan Burrow, president of CACC, stated, in the release.
"This is a very special time in the lives of these graduates and their families. We are very committed to the success of our students and we wanted to move forward with a virtual ceremony to honor their accomplishments."
Under the plan, graduates will receive emails and text messages inviting them to participate in the virtual/online graduation celebration. Elements of the virtual experience include:
Video message from Burrow;
Recognition of family and friends from Jeniqua Johnson, 2020 CACC graduate;
Reflections for the Class of 2020 from Emily Jones, 2020 CACC graduate;
Conferring of degrees by interim Dean of Instruction Brandy Mitchell and Burrow;
Remarks to graduates by Dr. Doug Flor, dean of workforce;
Videos from distinguished guests and faculty;
Concluding remarks by Dr Sherri Taylor, dean of students;
Social media engagement (the fun part!) -- specially-designed CACC graduation filters will be available on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat to allow students to share their pictures in their (virtual) graduation cap; and
Unique hashtag, #CACCGrad2020 with images to be cataloged in an online yearbook.
The social media filters offer an augmented reality experience, allowing the students to engage with their images. The filters will include:
Graduation cap with tassel (when the user smiles, the tassel will move to the other side of the cap);
Face tattoo of the CA logo;
Confetti and balloons that will activate when the student smiles; and
“Pomp and Circumstance” playing while on the filter.