Central Alabama Community College calls off on-campus instruction for March 17-April 3 (free content)

CHILDERSBURG -- Central Alabama Community College late Friday released a statement regarding its plans for dealing with concerns over the coronavirus.
“The Alabama Community College System issued a directive for all ACCS colleges to temporarily discontinue on campus instruction March 17 through April 3,” the statement says. “Several weeks ago, Central Alabama Community College began planning for the possibility of off-campus delivery of instruction. CACC will observe spring break during the week of March 16-20 and will resume spring semester classes March 23 via web instruction.
“College faculty and staff will continue to work at CACC locations and provide instructional and student service support.
“The college’s approach is designed to provide ‘social distancing’ while continuing instruction and student support via alternate means. In addition to these changes, the college suspended all athletic competition and practices, as well as suspended all public events scheduled on campus including those held by agencies using college facilities. These actions will be enforced through April 3.”
Said CACC President Dr. Susan Burrow, in the release, “The CACC response team will work closely with ACCS and monitor the evolving COVID-19 issue. Future determinations will be made based on the evolving pandemic event and the need to place student and public safety first.”