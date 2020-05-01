Central Alabama CC will host online financial aid event Monday night (free content)

CHILDERSBURG -- Central Alabama Community College will host an online financial aid Q&A session Monday night at 7 via Facebook Live on the college’s Facebook page.
Brett Pritchard, recruiter/coordinator of High School and Public Relations for CACC, said the session is being held in conjunction with National Cash4College Week.
More information on that national event can be found by using #Cash4College on social media.
“We wanted to do this because, obviously with the pandemic, we can’t go to schools right now,” he said. “We would normally be hosting financial aid seminars like we do every year where we have parents and students come in at night to sit down and do it face-to-face.”
Pritchard said hosting the online session provided an alternative to what CACC would do under traditional circumstances.
“We still wanted to provide the service,” he said. “These kids are still going to be going to school and still have questions. This is an opportunity for parents and students to log onto Facebook at 7 p.m. and send us questions.”
He added Stephanie Miller, CACC’s financial aid director, will be hosting the live event.
“She’ll be there to talk about Pell Grants, FAFSA money, student loans, VA benefits -- any kind of questions or anything anybody has a question about as far as money to go to school, she’ll be there to answer them,” Pritchard said.
The college also is promoting that its summer and early fall registration is now open. The fall semester begins Aug. 17, while summer semester starts May 27.
“We just want to let everybody know that you can go ahead and register for summer and fall,” Pritchard said. “‘Ready, Set, Register’ is the campaign we’re doing now.”
Pritchard said those interested in enrolling in those semesters can visit the website, www.cacc.edu, and click the Register Now or Request Info buttons.
For summer registration, enrollees are encouraged to follow these steps:
Register for classes in MyCACC;
Pay for classes; and/or
Complete financial aid requirements now.
For early fall registration, follow these steps:
Register for classes in MyCACC
CACC will begin accepting payments and processing financial aid for fall in its new system, OneACCS, on July 8.
Please plan to pay or confirm financial aid after July 8.