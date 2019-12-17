Care House Christmas concert set for Thursday (with photos) (free content)

SYLACAUGA -- The annual Care House Christmas concert is slated for Thursday, Dec. 19.
The concert, “Carols for Christmas,” will feature music by the Cameratas and the Spring Street Quartet at First Presbyterian Church beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Bruce and Tracy Carr, David and Catie Simpkins, and Steve Lewis, accompanied by Robin Lewis, are the Cameratas.
Catie Simpkins, Rocky Lucas, Matt Crocker and Steve Lewis comprise the quartet.
Special guests Chris and Virginia Phillips will also be performing.
Admission is three canned food items or a $5 donation, benefiting Care House.
Care House operates 9 a.m. until noon Monday through Thursday.
Located at 103 S. Broadway Ave., Care House accepts monetary donations, as well as food donations, year round.
For more information, contact Care House at 256-249-8289.
