CACC says ‘alternative, online’ instruction will continue through remainder of spring

CHILDERSBURG -- Central Alabama Community College announced Friday “alternative and online instruction will continue through the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.
“In addition, due to restrictions on public events by state and federal officials, all traditional commencement ceremonies have been postponed until Dec. 17, 2020.”
CACC President Dr. Susan Burrow encouraged students "to continue with remote class engagement, follow Web postings, continue information exchanges with faculty and staff, and frequently follow social media outlets for further information. We are here to support your completion of spring term."
In an earlier announcement regarding the postponement of spring commencement, Burrow told students, “The important things at this point are for you to stay safe, healthy and committed to completing the spring term. We are here for you and care about you and your success. Events do not determine our outcomes; it is our reaction or the way we manage events that define who are and our ultimate success."
All CACC locations remain closed to public gatherings at this time, according to the announcement. “College facility outdoor recreation space remains closed to the public until April 17 as mandated by Gov. Ivey's state health order. For the health and safety of everyone, it is important that we adhere to the state health order,” the announcement says.
Friday’s announcement goes on to say, “CACC will offer summer courses, (and) summer course pre-registration will begin soon.”
Online course options will be available and, as circumstances allow, traditional “in-person” course options may also be made available.
“As circumstances continue to evolve, a decision will come at a later date, with guidance from local, state and federal administrations, as to whether these classes may be offered in-person,” the release says.
CACC's online registration for summer begins April 6. Currently enrolled students may contact their assigned advisors for assistance, and new students may call 256-794-3984 (Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday, 7:30 - 11:30 a.m.) for assistance, apply online at www.cacc.edu, or email the Office of Enrollment Services at enrollment_services@cacc.edu.