CACC Nursing Department donates supplies to local hospitals

CHIDERSBURG -- During this time of uncertainty and pandemic, the Central Alabama Community College Division of Nursing had the opportunity to give back to our hospitals, which always are so generous to us, school officials said.
CACC students, according to a press release, stepped in to donate supplies they had from their skill packs that had not been opened, or extra supplies they may have had at home.
Donations included PPE (personal protection equipment) gowns and gloves as well as other equipment the facilities can use during this time.
“Our partnerships with the health care facilities are more valuable than words can express,” Dr. Jennifer Steele, director of nursing at CACC, said in the release. “It is an honor and privilege to be able to step up and help during this time.”
The supplies were delivered to Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga and Russell Medical Center in Alexander City.