Brunna Valley Baptist, Pastor Washington plan Community Thanksgiving Dinner (free content)

LINCOLN -- Brunna Valley Baptist Church and Pastor Patrick Washington are preparing to host the 10th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
The event will be Nov. 21 at the Lincoln Senior Center. Washington said he changed the location from previous years due to him recently beginning to preach in Lincoln. The event was previously held at the Spring Street Recreation Center in Talladega.
The dinner is free and open to anyone.
Washington said the event will be more than just a meal. Needed household items and clothes will be available until gone.
He said the event is focused on giving back to the community and helping meet people's needs. Washington said people need help now as much as ever.
“We have a lot of people in need,” Washington said.
Washington said he is trying to have several hundred items to give out to those who need them. He said the items are donated by others or gathered by his church.
“We’ve had different people donate to us,” he said.
Washington said masks will be required. He said people wanting to attend will need to have a mask on when they come in. They will then be seated and be able to remove their masks while they eat. He said seating will be socially distanced, and there will be plenty of hand sanitizer.
Washington said dining in will not be the only option, however, as the event will also have a delivery option for a radius around 20 miles from the senior center.