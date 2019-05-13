TALLADEGA – Weather permitting, beginning Monday May 13th, the Alabama Department of Transportation has closed the inside eastbound lane of Interstate 20 in Talladega County from approximately Milepost 164–Milepost 174 to place asphalt and complete the bridge barrier rail upgrade.
According to a press release from ALDOT says the work will be done between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. and is expected to be complete by May 20.
"Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use caution in this area," the release says. "ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this Construction Operation to improve Alabama’s roadways."