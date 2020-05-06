BRETT PRITCHARD: CACC wants to help you to be counted (column)

You may have already seen the signs and ads for the Alabama Counts, 2020 Census Campaign.
You also should have received your paper form in the mail by now. Hopefully, you have already completed your census, and if so, thank you! If you haven’t, now is the time to be counted.
On average, people spend 135 minutes per day on social media. It only takes about six minutes to fill out your census form -- only six minutes!
As your community college, Central Alabama Community College wants to make sure you are counted.
We will have personnel available, by phone, to help you complete the form, or we will gladly enter your census information online. We realize that due to the pandemic and the recent storms, many people may not have access to the internet.
We want to make sure you have every available opportunity to complete your census form, no matter the circumstances.
The college will have staff available on the following days and times:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 8:00 a.m.- noon; and
Tuesday and Thursday, 3- 6 p.m.
The number to call for assistance is 256-215-4290, or if you prefer to go online, the website is my2020census.gov. When you call, you will need your current address and the names and dates of birth for all living in the home.
This is an extremely important time for all Alabamians and the future of our state. There is so much at stake in this census. Alabama is in danger of losing funding for numerous important programs if we don’t all do our part by being counted.
Some of the 55 programs that will be affected are health care, education, housing assistance, infrastructure and development, along with many more. An accurate count of the people of Alabama will ensure the state receives its fair share of funding for these important programs.
In 2016, more than $13 billion was allocated to our state based on data obtained from the last census.
A projected slowed population growth in Alabama has also put the state in danger of losing one or more of our seven congressional seats. These are the voices that represent us and stand up for our needs on the federal level.
The loss of a congressional representative would mean one less critical voice advocating for Alabama on the national stage. The only way to potentially avoid this outcome is for all Alabamians to participate in the 2020 census.
Please make this a priority and help secure a bright and prosperous future for our great state. We look forward to helping you BE COUNTED!