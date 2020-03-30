BREAKING: Talladega council cancels meeting for tonight, postpones another

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council meeting scheduled for tonight (Monday, March 30) has been canceled, while the April 6 meeting has been postponed.
Both moves came via order of council President Joe Power due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
City Manager Beth Cheeks said the April meeting will be rescheduled, although a new date had not been set as of this afternoon.
“By law, the council has to meet twice per month,” she said. “They’ve already met twice for March, but we will have to find a replacement date for the April 6 meeting. We will be announcing a replacement date as soon as possible.”
Until then, the city will continue to operate under the state mandates limiting public gatherings and unessential business functions.
Cheeks said the council was considering a vote on a shelter in place proposal put forward by Mayor Timothy Ragland, but the wording of that order mirrored the terms of the state order.
Compliance with the state order does not require any council action, she added.