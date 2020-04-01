BREAKING: Talladega College postpones commencement, alumni weekend until August

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College has postponed its annual commencement/alumni weekend celebration until Aug. 14 -16, the school announced in a press release Wednesday.
Highlights of the weekend celebration will include the dedication of the student center/arena, which will be named in honor of the college’s 20th president, Dr. Billy C. Hawkins.
This will be the first building on the historic campus to be named in honor of one of the college’s African-American presidents. On Sunday, Aug. 16, graduating seniors will participate in the college’s 145th commencement ceremony, which will be in the new facility at 9 a.m.
Alumni weekend is a time for alumni to reconnect with old friends, meet new people and catch up on campus news. Alumni weekend 2020 will also be the perfect time for alumni to tour new facilities and witness the physical transformation of the campus.
The new student center is a 47,000-square-foot building replete with a 2,000-seat arena. In addition to the new student center/arena, the college completed a new residence hall in January 2019 and opened the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art, which houses the Amistad Murals, on Jan. 31, 2020.
In addition to constructing three new facilities, the college enjoyed record enrollment increases for both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic year.
Talladega College is listed among Princeton Review’s best colleges in the Southeast, U.S. News and World Report’s most innovative colleges and Kiplinger’s Best Value Colleges.
Talladega’s 2019 SACSCOC (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges) accreditation was reaffirmed through 2029 with no recommendations for change in any of the standards reviewed and, for the first time, the college is accredited to teach at the master’s degree level.
For additional information, please visitwww.talladega.edu.