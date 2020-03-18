BREAKING: Sylacauga council declares state of emergency within city

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga City Council during a called meeting Wednesday afternoon declared a state of emergency within the municipality due to the coronavirus.
City officials are asking people to limit gatherings to 25 or less, based on guidance from the Alabama League of Municipalities and an order from the state Health Department making that recommendation mandatory for five counties surrounding Jefferson County. That list did not include include Talladega County but did include neighboring St. Clair and Shelby counties.
The council is also asking people to maintain social distancing and is discouraging restaurants and bars from serving on-site, although council members admitted the city has no power to stop them from doing so.
More to come.