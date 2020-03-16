featured top story

BREAKING: Spring racing weekend at Talladega Superspeedway postponed

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- NASCAR announced late Monday that all race events through May 3 have been postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis. That will include the spring race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

In a statement on the speedway’s website, track officials said, “As a result of the coronavirus’ impact on our nation and the president’s declaration of a national emergency, we have taken actions to protect the safety of our fans, competitors and the sport’s stakeholders. 

“As announced, the events at Talladega Superspeedway scheduled for April 24-26, 2020, have been postponed. At this time, the rescheduled date has not been determined.

“Tickets for the April 24-26, 2020, events will be honored on the rescheduled date. Alternatively, ticket holders may elect to receive a credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20% of total amount paid to apply towards future events, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, camping, fan hospitality and Talladega Garage Experience admissions.

“The 120% event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned track, subject to availability.”

 

