BREAKING NEWS: Sylacauga City Schools students will return to classroom Aug. 20 (free content)

SYLACAUGA -- Sylacauga City Schools will welcome students back to school on Aug. 20, with teachers returning Aug. 6, as the Alabama Department of Public Health guides a safe return to campuses.
The news was announced in a press release from the school system Tuesday.
Sylacauga Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars remarked, in the release, “We are excited to get back to the classroom after what will be more than five months away. Our summer activities in high school sports have been a tremendous success so far, and in July, we are hosting academic camps at Pinecrest (Elementary) and Nichols-Lawson (Middle).”
With the start of the new school year, the district will offer both in-person and remote learning formats to meet the needs of all families.
By bringing teachers back two weeks earlier than students, principals will be able to lead training in multiple online formats to include SchoolsPLP -- a new curriculum covering Pre-K through 12th grade provided by the state Department of Education.
According to Segars, “We have used remote learning for many years with great results. Our teachers are very strong in the use of online tools and have mastered the art of communicating with families and students who may not attend classes in our buildings.”
The district’s detailed plan for reopening will be finalized and released in mid-July. Information about registration, transportation, meal service and health care will be included in the plan.