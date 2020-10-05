BREAKING NEWS: Iola Roberts Elementary will close for rest of week due to COVID-19 (free content)

PELL CITY -- The Pell City school system announced Iola Roberts Elementary School will close for the rest of the week due to COVID-19.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said Monday the move was made due to several exposures and a few positive tests among faculty and staff.
“Most of it is due to exposure,” Martin said.
Martin said due to the exposures, it would be difficult to have enough teachers on site to staff the school, so Iola Roberts will shut down while some staff finish quarantine periods and others start them
“I believe it's the right decision,” he said, adding it was a tough choice to make.
Martin said the health and safety of every student and staff member remains his top priority, and this temporary closure is part of that commitment. He said the system was aware of the possibility of short-term school closures even before school started back this year.
Martin said students at Iola will transition to what the school system calls its “blended” learning model. This will have students learning from home virtually while still under the supervision of their usual classroom teacher.
Martin also said chromebooks and paper packets are being issued to students to ensure they can continue their schoolwork at home. An “all call’ will also be sent out to parents Monday afternoon explaining the situation.
Martin the system will be using the rest of the week to deep clean and sanitize Iola Roberts. The superintendent said this work was already planned for all facilities during the system's fall break Oct. 12-13, but it will begin early at Iola Roberts.
Martin said students will return to in-person classes at Iola Roberts after fall break on Wednesday, Oct. 14.