BREAKING: Honda sending most of salaried, support staff home for 2 weeks without pay

LINCOLN -- Honda of North America has announced it will furlough the majority of its salaried and support staff for a two-week period at all its U.S. facilities, including the one in Lincoln.
The announcement comes a week after the automaker announced it would extend its production suspension through May 1, keeping production line employees home without pay until then.
Chris Abbruzzese, who handles communications for the company, said this furlough will do the same for employees who had previously not been affected by the shutdown
“These unprecedented circumstances require that we take some difficult actions in order to cope with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Abbruzzese said via email. “This includes temporarily furloughing a majority of our salaried and support associates for a planned two-week period.”
Abbruzzese said the company has shared the process for applying for state and federal benefits with employees during this furlough, saying, “The recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), along with state benefits, will provide associates income replacement during this temporary furlough.”
He said all other benefits offered by Honda will still be available to employees.
The news of this furlough comes after Honda announced it would be shutting down production, and sending production associates home, beginning March 23.
Honda’s Lincoln plant shut down early, on March 19, due to poor attendance.
The production shutdown was extended several times until it was extended through May 1 last week.