BREAKING: Drive-thru test for COVID-19 set for Tuesday at Pell City High School

PELL CITY -- The St. Clair County Health Department has announced it will hold drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at Pell City High School on Tuesday, April 21.
A flier sent out by the department says testing will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until testing supplies run out.
Robbie Stubbs, emergency preparedness coordinator for the Northeast District of the state Health Department, said she did not believe supplies will be an issue.
“We’ve had plenty for all the testing we’ve done before,” she said.
Stubbs also said the testing location will be open to anyone, but attendees must be symptomatic to be tested.
“Essentially, bottom line, if they have symptoms, they get a test,” Stubbs said.
The department’s flier lists several criteria to be eligible for testing, but Stubbs said anyone over 10 years old who has had symptoms of a fever, cough or shortness of breath will receive a test.
Other criteria include if a person is immunocompromised or has co-morbidities, the patient age is 65 years or older, is a health care worker, or is associated with a long-term health care facility
Stubbs said those seeking testing will be screened before they are tested. She added people without symptoms will be able to leave without waiting in line. At previous testing sites, the Health Department has not turned many people away, she said,
She said there are no residency restrictions for those seeking testing, so people who are not residents of St. Clair County are free to attend if they feel the need and have symptoms.
Tests will be sent to the state lab. Stubbs said results should take around four to five days to come back. She said there is a chance it may take longer because the state lab has recently been taxed due to the increase in testing statewide.
Patients are asked not to call the Health Department seeking their test results. The department will contact them when the results become available, whether they test positive or negative.