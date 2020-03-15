BREAKING: Childersburg will close Park & Rec, Senior Center, library to public starting Thursday (free content)

CHILDERSBURG -- In a special called meeting Sunday, the Childersburg City Council unanimously voted to cease public operation of three non-essential city departments -- the Parks & Recreation Department, Senior Center and Rainwater Library -- at the end of business Wednesday, March 18, for a likely period of two weeks, as being in the best interest of public health.
All employees will report to work as scheduled, but the operations will not be open to the public.
“We have been closely monitoring state directives and expect several more of those sometime Monday or Tuesday,” explained Mayor Ken Wesson.
One of the expected directives will concern operation of the city bus service, especially as it relates to medical appointments and meal delivery to shut-in clients.
“We’re dealing with something that is changing, adjusting as time goes by,” Wesson said. “We will adjust anything we need to adjust during our Tuesday night regular council meeting, in compliance with state and federal directives.
“We hate inconveniencing anyone with these operation changes, which is why we are following the direction of the school system schedule to allow people to make whatever arrangements they need to make.”
Youth league sports were specifically addressed with a conclusion that any and all practices will be held on a strictly voluntary basis. Opening Day festivities will be addressed at a later time.
