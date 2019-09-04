SYLACAUGA -- The annual “Breakfast with a Hero” is set for Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 8 to 10 a.m. at Southern States Bank in Sylacauga.
The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce and Southern States Bank will host the event in honor of all first responders and military personnel.
It is free and open to the public.
“The meal is being provided by Hickory Street Cafe,” said Marty Garrett with Southern States Bank.
A variety of dishes including biscuits, breakfast casserole, fruit, danishes and more will be served.
According to Chamber Executive Director Laura Strickland, the two entities have partnered to host the breakfast for several years.
“We embrace any opportunity to recognize the efforts by our law enforcement and military,” Strickland said. “They are who keep us safe, and as citizens, we don’t value their job nearly enough.”
Strickland added the breakfast is held in conjunction with Patriot Day, which honors those who were injured or killed during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“If there is anything positive that can be taken from that horrific day, it is how we came together as a country,” Strickland said. “It’s so important to recognize the military and first responders for the services they provide at a local, state and national level.”
Echoed Garrett, “We just want to thank our military and first responders for the work they do. Everyday they put their lives on the line for us. Everyone in the community is welcome to stop by and eat -- but we are doing this in honor of them and the sacrifices they make. ”
Garrett said off-duty first responders and retired military personnel are also encouraged to attend.
Southern States Bank is at 101 W Fort Williams St.
For more information, contact the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce at 256-249-0308.