Boys All-Talladega County soccer: Talladega’s Villanueva wins Golden Boot Award

It’s not magic, but it is boys soccer.
The ball is still bouncing Arturo Villanueva’s way. He insists with each pass and each Talladega boys soccer victory.
Villanueva, the junior striker for the Tigers, has been selected as the Talladega County boys soccer Golden Boot Award winner. Villanueva stirred the pot for 33 goals and seven assists this season.
“Arturo is quick, and he’s soccer-smart,” Talladega boys head coach Korey Burel said.
Villanueva is a touch more than that.
“He’s quick, and he’s a leader,” Burel said. “Arturo is selfless.”
He plays for the underrated Talladega Tigers, who have a boys soccer program on the march. The Talladega boys improved to 13-6 this spring.
“We’re team-first,” Burel said. “We look for the open guy, and we play defense.”
Burel is the Talladega County boys soccer Coach of the Year. The Sylacauga High boys are diving in, head first, too.
Aggie midfielder Shun Endo is the county midfielder of the year. The foreign exchange student from Japan put the hammer down for 26 goals and six assists this year.
The Sylacauga boys also have the county goalkeeper of the year with junior Kenneth Morris. He was swarming and flailing with 115 saves this season.
He dug deep with six shutouts. Lincoln’s boys also came away with the county’s most outstanding defender with junior center back Andrew Baker.
All-county
Eleven more players made the Talladega all-county boys soccer team.
The illustrious squad includes Talladega High junior defender Jackson Burel, sophomore midfielder Angel Villanueva, sophomore goalkeeper Jesse Adams, Sylacauga senior midfielder Julius Taylor, sophomore defender Ethan Pruitt and junior defender LaTaurus Fluker, and Lincoln sophomore goaltender Reed Hemphill, sophomore forward Mason Hill and freshman midfielder Will Klinner.
The Talladega all-county boys soccer team has two more ultra-talented members with Childersburg senior Daniel Warlick and Munford junior midfielder Dakota Frank.