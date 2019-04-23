A series of Facebook posts and videos in which a woman claims a shooting and death occurred on Alabama 202 this afternoon is fake, Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said.
“Totally bogus,” the chief said Tuesday.
Other local law enforcement agencies supported that conclusion.
As of 2:40 p.m., more than 1,500 people had viewed a video in which a Facebook user claimed she was fired on while driving along Alabama 202 by a person using racial slurs. The woman also claims another person died in a collision with the shooter’s car – and she claimed she was following a police car while filming the video. None of the events she refers to are actually shown in the video.
Partridge said he commented on the woman’s post, debunking it. But within minutes, the woman was on Facebook again, with an audience of 132 people watching a live feed of her making the claims again.
In a written post, the woman said Jacksonville police had responded to the scene on 202. Jacksonville Chief Marcus Wood told The Star there was no reason a Jacksonville officer would report to a crime scene on 202. The highway is in Oxford and Anniston.
Anniston police Chief Shane Denham said police had received no calls about a shooting, but had received two calls from people who’d seen the video and wanted to know what was going on.
“Stupid social media,” Denham said.
A Star photographer and a reporter found no traffic stoppage on 202 this afternoon where the woman claimed the shooting happened and that police had blocked traffic.
Asked if the woman could be charged with a crime if the claims are proven fake, Partridge said Oxford police are looking into that.
“That’s what we’re trying to find out,” he said.
Staff writers Tim Lockette, Ben Nunnally, Amalia Kortright and photographer Stephen Gross contributed to this story.