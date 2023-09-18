Bob Crisp: My new hero: Sean of the South

TALLADEGA — When I told wife Su Bette I was going to photograph the Sean of the South show Sunday at the Ritz Theatre the first words out her mouth was “I want to go.”
Su Bette has multiple sclerosis and going anywhere requires me pushing her in a wheelchair so she REALLY has to want to go somewhere before she will agree to. This time, there was no hesitation on her part.
I knew who Sean Dietrich was and had read a few short things he had written, which I found to be well done. But Su Bette is a big fan. She read a few of his books and was insistent she wanted to go see him. She got even more excited when it was announced his dog Marigold would also be in attendance.
Once we arrived and I got Su Bette situated, I headed down the aisle to photograph the show — and heard, “Hey, that’s Bob Crisp!” When I looked for the people shouting my name, I saw three close friends from the days of my youth at Huffman High. The three women are a close-knit group that I correspond with on Facebook but had not seen in person in 43 years.
The sellout crowd was not a young crowd, and when Dietrich began to perform, it was like he took everyone back to a younger, simpler time in their lives. While he may be many years younger than most in the audience, Dietrich seems to have an old soul.
To paraphrase Dietrich, he has said he’s not so much a Southern humorist as he is a rural humorist, and rural is rural no matter where you live.
Sean Dietrich aka Sean of the South entertianed a sell out crowd for 90 mintutes Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega and then spent another 90 minutes meeting with his fans.
Sean of the South entertained a sellout crowd Sunday delighting the audience with his humorous stories of growing up a Southern Baptist intertwined with his with his guitar playing and singing. The stories about vacation bible school and songs they sang had the audience singing along.
Sean Dietrich aka Sean of the South entertianed a sell out crowd for 90 mintutes Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega and then spent another 90 minutes meeting with his fans.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sean Dietrich aka Sean of the South entertianed a sell out crowd for 90 mintutes Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega and then spent another 90 minutes meeting with his fans.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sean Dietrich aka Sean of the South entertianed a sell out crowd for 90 mintutes Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega and then spent another 90 minutes meeting with his fans.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sean Dietrich aka Sean of the South entertianed a sell out crowd for 90 mintutes Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega and then spent another 90 minutes meeting with his fans.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sean Dietrich aka Sean of the South entertianed a sell out crowd for 90 mintutes Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega and then spent another 90 minutes meeting with his fans.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sean Dietrich aka Sean of the South entertianed a sell out crowd for 90 mintutes Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega and then spent another 90 minutes meeting with his fans.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sean Dietrich aka Sean of the South entertianed a sell out crowd for 90 mintutes Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega and then spent another 90 minutes meeting with his fans.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sean Dietrich aka Sean of the South entertianed a sell out crowd for 90 mintutes Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega and then spent another 90 minutes meeting with his fans.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sean Dietrich aka Sean of the South entertianed a sell out crowd for 90 mintutes Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega and then spent another 90 minutes meeting with his fans.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sean Dietrich aka Sean of the South entertained a sell out crowd for 90 minutes Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega and then spent another 90 minutes meeting with his fans.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sean Dietrich aka Sean of the South entertianed a sell out crowd for 90 mintutes Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega and then spent another 90 minutes meeting with his fans.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sean Dietrich aka Sean of the South entertianed a sell out crowd for 90 mintutes Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega and then spent another 90 minutes meeting with his fans.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sean Dietrich aka Sean of the South entertianed a sell out crowd for 90 mintutes Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega and then spent another 90 minutes meeting with his fans.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sean Dietrich aka Sean of the South entertianed a sell out crowd for 90 mintutes Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega and then spent another 90 minutes meeting with his fans.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sean Dietrich aka Sean of the South entertianed a sell out crowd for 90 mintutes Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega and then spent another 90 minutes meeting with his fans.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sean Dietrich aka Sean of the South entertianed a sell out crowd for 90 mintutes Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega and then spent another 90 minutes meeting with his fans.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sean Dietrich aka Sean of the South entertianed a sell out crowd for 90 mintutes Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega and then spent another 90 minutes meeting with his fans.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sean Dietrich aka Sean of the South entertianed a sell out crowd for 90 mintutes Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega and then spent another 90 minutes meeting with his fans.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sean Dietrich aka Sean of the South entertianed a sell out crowd for 90 mintutes Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega and then spent another 90 minutes meeting with his fans.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sean Dietrich aka Sean of the South entertianed a sell out crowd for 90 mintutes Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega and then spent another 90 minutes meeting with his fans.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
Sean Dietrich aka Sean of the South poses for a photo with Su Bette Crisp after his sellout show Sunday at the Ritz Theatre in Talladega.
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home
While I knew Dietrich was funny, I didn’t know he is also a tremendously talented musician. His stories from growing up a child of a strict Southern Baptist mother struck a chord with the audience. He wove his stories with the music, including old Baptist hymns that had everyone singing along.
While I could go on and on about his gifted storytelling, impeccable comedic timing and musicianship, what impressed me more was seeing after the show what kind of person he is.
The show lasted about 90 minutes and so did the meet-and-greet afterward. Dietrich requires a meet-and-greet wherever he performs.
Every person who waited in the long line was greeted with a hug from a humble man who seemed as interested in meeting each person as they did him. He took his time to find out every person’s name and where they were from and spent as much time with each as they desired.
Many would tell Dietrich how many of his books they had read, and the self-effacing novelist would question their taste in literature. When a group of three women told him they had driven from Arkansas to see him, he seemed stunned that someone would come that far to hear his stories.
Dietrich stayed out front of the Ritz until every person who wanted to meet him got to do so. Su Bette’s favorite photo may now be the one I took of her and Sean of the South.
I said before that Su Bette was a big fan, but now I am, too. I’m a fan of him as an entertainer but even more so as a human being. We need more “celebrities” with the appreciation of the people who are their fans.
The last person Dietrich got his photo taken with was me, his newest fan.