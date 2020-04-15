Board member: Decision on Logan Martin Lakefest coming next week

PELL CITY -- The fate of the annual Logan Martin Lakefest is set to be decided next week, according to organizers.
Eric Housh serves on the board of directors for the Logan Martin Charity Association, which hosts the event each year at Pell City Lakeside Park. He said his board is meeting Wednesday, April 22, to discuss if Lakefest can be held on its currently scheduled dates.
The event is set for May 15 -17. Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order does not currently last until that point, but it’s unclear how reopening the state may affect large events even if that reopening takes place in May.
“I think live events will probably be the last thing that gets approved,” Housh said.
He said the board will meet to decide whether to delay the event to June. After that meeting, the board would likely meet three weeks before any date set in June to be completely sure the event can be held, Housh said.
Housh said due to the business disturbances caused by the pandemic, he can not be sure of the status of some vendors and sponsors at this moment. He said due to this, a June event would likely look different than previous years.
One part that has not changed is the foundation's commitment to the city.
A user agreement for Lakefest was approved by the Pell City Council in January. As a part of that agreement, the foundation agreed to make certain upgrades to Lakeside Park.
The improvements included changes to the T-pier to allow for boat parking and a new pavilion. Pell City Parks and Recreation Director Bubba Edge said the improvements to the pier have been completed, while the pavilion is nearing completion.
Yet whether the improvements will get to be used for this year’s Lakefest remains an open question.
Housh said the board is waiting on guidance from the governor to be sure on how the event could be held, as it currently would not be allowed due to public health concerns. He said with the governor announcing Tuesday she would be looking at plans to reopen the state, that guidance may come in the next few days or weeks.
Housh said it is not impossible that a limited event could be held in June under certain guidelines, but he admits that is complete speculation. In the end, the decision will come down to the safest option, Housh said.
“We are gonna do the smart thing, bottom line,” he said. “We intend on following the law”