TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Parks and Recreation Department will host a Back to School Bash for everyone Friday, Aug. 3, starting at 4 p.m.
Admission to the event is the donation of one school supply.
“All donations will be sorted and donated to our local schools,” according to a flier announcing the event.
The celebration will begin with a pool party from 4 to 7 p.m. at the indoor pool at the Spring Street Recreation Center. This will be followed by a “movie under the stars” outside on the grass.
Free popcorn, ice cream and hot dogs will be served starting at 7 p.m.
Other than a school item to donate, all anyone has to bring is a towel and a lawn chair, the flier says.