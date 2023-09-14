 Skip to main content
Authorities seek help in shingles theft

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking members of the public to help deputies identify a person of interest in a massive theft investigation that dates back to June.

According to Captain Mike Jones, the incident took place on June 12 at a construction business on Sylacauga-Fayetteville Highway, in the south end of the county. At that time, a semi-truck drove up to the business and picked up approximately $50,000 worth of shingles and other building supplies, telling employees he was picking up a shipment for his employer.

It was only later the employees found out that it had not been a legitimate pickup, and the location of the stolen property remains unknown.

Jones said the driver of the truck is not necessarily a suspect in the case, and may well have been hired by someone else to pick up the shingles.

The numbers visible on the side of the truck identify a company that has been out of business for several years, Jones said.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-245-5121 or central dispatch at 256-761-1556. Information can also be provided anonymously at www.talladegasheriff.com, or on the sheriff’s mobile app, or via CrimeStoppers of Central Alabama using their 24 hour tip line at 334-215-STOP or download their free app.