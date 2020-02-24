Authorities searching for escaped Childersburg Work Release inmate charged with murder (free)

CHILDERSBURG — Authorities continued to search this afternoon for an inmate who escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center over the weekend.
Daniel Miner, 43, was reported missing during a bed check between 8:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to an alert on the Alabama Department of Corrections’s website.
Miner has been serving a life sentence for murder in Marshall County since July 25, 1994.
Miner is a white male and has blue eyes. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 192 pounds. He was last seen dressed in white prison clothes, the ADOC notes.
Miner has multiple tattoos on his arms, back and neck.
The ADOC requests anyone with information, or if they have seen Miner, to call 1-800-831-8825.
Efforts to reach ADOC officials for additional updates were unsuccessful Monday.
Minor is the latest of several inmates who have escaped from the Childersburg Work Release in recent years. A first-degree robbery suspect, Dale Anthony Sanders, escaped from the facility in September 2019. Casey Daniel Cook escaped from there in March 2019. Marcus Jermaine Smith, incarcerated on a second-degree assault charge, escaped in April 2018.
The Daily Home will update this story as more information becomes available.
