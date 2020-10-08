Authorities offering reward in case of Childersburg teen found dead last month (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of Ameir Sherrod Townsend last month.
Townsend, 18, of Childersburg, was found unresponsive on Brown Road outside Sylacauga on Sept. 28. A person passing by noticed Townsend and found him unresponsive, so the passerby notified the Childersburg Fire Department, which in turn notified the Sheriff’s Office.
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy pronounced Townsend dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
“Investigators arrived to process the scene for evidence and to locate witnesses,” according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.
According to his obituary, Townsend “attended Childersburg High School. He accepted Christ at an early age at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. He was a passionate and caring person who always kept a smile on his face (and) had a vibrant personality. Regardless of any aspect, he was loved by his teachers, family and peers.”
He is preceded in death by his father, Datron Swain, and survived by his mother, Tamala Townsend, a sister, two brothers, three grandparents, special friend Jordan Hall and numerous other relatives and friends.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or 256-245-5121. Anonymous tips can be submitted at www.talladegasheriff.com.