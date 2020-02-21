Aunt of burglary suspect shot, killed wants accomplice arrested (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- On Dec. 28, Darius Whitson, 22, was shot and killed by a homeowner while attempting to break into a residence on Water Tank Lane in Lincoln through a window.
The actions of the homeowner were almost certainly justified, Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens said, but Whitson was not alone at the time, and the hunt for the second suspect and a white Dodge Charger involved in the incident remains ongoing.
Investigators working this case and so many others find themselves stymied by the fact witnesses do not want to come forward or do not want to be seen working with the police. Whitson’s family has had enough.
“He was my only nephew,” Susan Embry said. “He was a little guy, maybe 5 feet 2 and a hundred and something pounds, but he was always full of laughter, full of energy and life. He liked making people laugh.
“He was a good kid, but he was easily influenced and he was too easily seduced into a gang. Because he was little, he got picked on a lot, and I believe he joined a gang because he was tired of it. He trusted the wrong people, he was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and it got him killed.”
The person with Whitson on Water Tank Lane that night should not be a mystery, Embry said.
“I’m not on the outside of the black community looking in,” she said. “I am a part of that community and I know if people come forward, there is a stigma to it. Talking with the police can almost get you ostracized.
“But we as a community, if we want the police to help us, we have to start helping ourselves. I want people to feel safe coming forward, not feeling they are a target.
“Because we people don’t come forward, it’s like saying that we’re allowing people to kill, to rob, to break into our homes. We need to stop saying things like ‘snitches get stitches and end up in ditches.’ We have to put that thinking aside if we ever want any of the crimes in our community solved.”
Because a criminal that gets away with it will break the law again, Embry said.
“We’re just leaving them to commit crimes against others, and maybe it’s your child this time, or your mother,” Embry said. “They will do it to you. We see killers walking around every day. We pass them by at Piggly Wiggly or at Dollar General and we have to face them because no one wants to cooperate.
“It’s almost like having to relive the crime over and over again, having to mourn all over again. I know people know something, but they just come up and hug and kiss you and say, ‘I’m sorry for your loss, just let me know if there is anything I can do.’
“That’s so hypocritical. Yes, there’s something you can do. If you know what happened, say so. If we don’t, crime takes over. Something like this happens, and we’re all outraged, we’re all afraid, we all feel something for a few weeks until things start to get back to normal. And then it happens again, and the cycle starts over again, because no one wants to break the pattern.
“Well I want to break the pattern. It starts with me, and I won’t stop.”
Whitson loved to rap and to dance, and had a video up on YouTube. He gave his first public performance just before Thanksgiving, and he was a great uncle to his twin nephews, Embry said.
“He got in with the wrong crowd and he couldn’t get out, they wouldn’t let him out,” she said. “What we have to do now is to stop making life comfortable in our communities for thieves and killers. We want them to be uncomfortable, where they can’t walk around and smile at you in the daytime and then rob and kill people at night.”
Whitson’s case is far from the only recent homicide that could likely be closed with the cooperation of more witnesses.
Three weeks before Whitson was killed, Kennon Dequaries Curry was shot and killed outside the Sandbar and Grill, also in Lincoln. A security video shows a crowd of witnesses, but none have come forward to help close the case.
There are also two other open shooting cases in Lincoln in recent months where the victims survived, and even the victims sometimes do not wish to cooperate.
And the problem is not unique to Lincoln, either.
In Talladega, Dequarius Dante Brown, 27, was shot to death in May at City Court II during the course of an altercation that involved 20 to 30 people and damaged two apartments. No one has come forward with any further information.
Gary L. Tuck, 22, was shot to death in Sylacauga at the corner of Fort Williams and Broadway avenues in an incident that also wounded two other people, but that case remains open as well.
Anyone with information on any of these cases should contact the relevant law enforcement agency. In Lincoln, call Capt. Shannon Hallmark at 205-763-4064, Investigator Amanda Crow at 205-763-4070 or central dispatch at 256-761-1556.
In Talladega, call 256-362-4508 or the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
In Sylacauga, call 256- 401-2464.