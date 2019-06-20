ANNISTON -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of East Central Alabama will hold its annual Stake & Steak fundraising dinner Tuesday, July 23, at 6 p.m., at the Anniston Meeting Center, according to a press release.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will help support programs and operations at the seven clubs in the East Central region encompassing Calhoun, Cleburne and Talladega counties. These clubs serve more than 750 children in local communities.
The guest speaker will be C. Allen Greene, director of athletics at Auburn University.
Greene, hired as Auburn AD in 2018, brings with him a variety of experience, having worked at the University of Buffalo, University of Mississippi and Notre Dame University.
He is one of the youngest athletic directors in NCAA Division I.
Greene is actively engaged in the Minority Opportunities Athletics Association and LEAD1, an association dedicated to preparing students to be tomorrow’s leaders.
He will bring words of encouragement and inspiration to the kids in the local Boys & Girls Clubs.
The Boys & Girls Clubs welcomes sponsors or those who would like to help support this activity for the children in the community.
Please call Johnny Byrd, chief professional officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of East Central Alabama, at 256-236-7050.