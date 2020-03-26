As demand plummets due to COVID-19 outbreak, so do gas prices around area, nationwide (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Those still regularly driving the roads during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may have noticed a drop-off in gas prices within The Daily Home’s coverage area.
Clay Ingram, public relations manager for AAA in Alabama, said Wednesday afternoon the fluctuation in fuel prices is demand-related.
“Anytime we see our demand go up or down, our prices typically follow that pretty closely,” he said. “Our demand is as low as it’s been in years, not just in the U.S., but globally as well.
“As you can imagine, just from the situation that’s going on, that plays a huge part in that because this is the time of year when gas prices are usually going up because our demand is normally going up.”
Ingram said the average gas price in Alabama for unleaded is $1.86 per gallon, but numbers can vary depending on location.
“I’ve had reports of gas as low as $1.25 per gallon over in Clay County, just down the road from you there,” he said. “I think it’s going to get cheaper before it starts going back up again just because our demand is not likely to go up anytime soon.”
Gas prices in municipalities across the coverage area appear to be below the state average.
According to GasBuddy.com, the cheapest gas in the coverage area can be found at the Dam Store at 71 Margretts Circle in Cropwell. The store lists its price at $1.29 per gallon. The Waldo Quick Stop was selling gas for the same price.
In Talladega, the cheapest gas can be found for $1.77 per gallon at Murphy’s Oil on Haynes Street, Tiger Fuels on East Street and S&J Mini-Mart on Ashland Highway. The second-lowest available price, also a three-way tie at $1.78 per gallon, can be found at the MAPCO next to Jack’s, the Texaco station near Alabama highways 77 and 34, and Delta Express across from the Texaco on the northbound side of 77.
For people driving through Childersburg, Wesco on U.S. 280 offers the cheapest gas at $1.75 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com. The MAPCO, The Pit Stop and Chevron locations on 280 are all selling gas at $1.77 per gallon. The Exxon and Marathon locations on 280 offer gas at $1.78 per gallon.
Sylacauga’s least expensive gas may be purchased at AOC Food Mart Store 2 on 280 at $1.77 per gallon. Eight stores in the city have gas prices posted at $1.89 or above per gallon.
Of 10 gas stations canvassed in Lincoln, only one store had a price listed above the state average per gallon. Two stores did not have gas prices posted.
A pair of Pilot locations, one on Honda Drive and one on 77, offer the cheapest price in Lincoln at $1.69 per gallon.The QV Quick Mart sells its gas at $1.71 per gallon. Marathon on 77 ($1.74), TA on 77 ($1.75), The Broiler Room on Stemley Road ($1.75) and MAPCO on Honda Drive ($1.77) also have gas available below the state average per gallon.
Across the county line in Pell City, Valero on 231 and Triple T’s Citgo posted prices of $1.73 per gallon, the cheapest in the municipality. Seven stores canvassed also feature prices below the state average.
Ingram said the fact many people are either working from home or self-quarantining is contributing to the lack of demand.
“We’re just not buying much at all here in the U.S. or around the world, either,” he said. “The result is these super-low gas prices.
“The bad part is most people aren’t able to take advantage of it because they’re not going anywhere. That’s pretty much the main, primary reason we’re seeing these prices so low.”
Ingram said he doesn’t expect demand for gas to trend upward for at least the next few weeks.
“After that, your guess is as good as mine on that, I think,” he said. “It just kind of depends on what happens with the virus and whether people are still staying home or not.
“At some point, it’s going to go back up, and this time next year, we’ll be back to a normal, upward trend for spring break like we usually are. Most people will have forgotten about all this, I think.”
Staff writers Taylor Mitchell, Chris Norwood and Laci Braswell contributed to this story.