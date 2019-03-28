I plan to vote for Sen. Jim McClendon’s lottery bill. Not because I gamble or believe in gambling, but because I am for anything that keeps politicians from continually raising my taxes. We pay too much already and this could be managed much better than it has been.
I know a lottery will not keep them from eventually coming back for more tax money, however, it might delay it for a little while longer.
As for the argument a lottery will hurt the poor, it must not; they make trips to the surrounding states every week to gamble.
As a Christian, I have only found two places in the Bible where it even remotely speaks of anything resembling gambling. One where the Roman soldiers cast lots for Christ’s cloak, the other is where the disciples themselves cast lots to decide who would replace Judas.
However, the Bible does speak volumes against drinking alcohol. It only seems logical to me that there should be crusades against the sale of alcoholic beverages before there’s one against a lottery.
A person who is going to gamble, is going to gamble whether its in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida or Tennessee. They spend some of their disposable income every week gambling, just not in Alabama. Since the are going to to do it whether Alabama has a lottery or not, I had rather keep their money here.
As I said, while I don’t gamble and may never play a lottery here, perhaps it will keep the tax man away from our door a little longer with one.
I don’t know about you, but I am not made of money and we are already taxed to the breaking point. Now you decide which it’s going to be.
Billy Price
Ashville