Area food pantries make operational changes due to pandemic

PELL CITY -- Local food pantries are making changes to ensure they can continue to operate during the coronavirus pandemic.
Christian Love Pantry Director Alan Foster said in a press release his facility will change its days of operation to Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The release also said the pantry will adopt measures to allow for social distancing while giving out food, including closing the building to the public.
Beginning Monday, April 6, pantry clients must call 205-338-2358 to have their information taken before they can receive their food. Food can be picked up on the north side of the building. Food carts will be pushed out of the building, and clients will need to load their own vehicle if they are able to do so.
The release also said calls taken after 11 a.m. may have to wait until the next day of operation to receive food.
“We are here to continue our support to our community and hope our clients are understanding during these trying times,” Foster said in the release. “Hopefully, we can return to our regular operational schedule when the crisis ends.”
Lincoln Food Pantry is also having to make changes, according to Director Marsha Martin, but she warns plans may have to change as time goes on.
“All of this is a work in progress,” Martin said.
Martin said the plan for Monday is to have clients call the pantry when they arrive, as no one will be allowed into the building. After a client calls, a volunteer will bring the food box and load it into the trunk of the client’s vehicle.
Normal sign-in procedures are being waived until April 30, so no contact between the clients and volunteers will be necessary.
Martin said the pantry will still try to get information for any new clients who may come while the sign-in procedure is waived. She said volunteers will attempt to gather that information over the phone but will do so 6 feet away from someone's car if they need to.
Martin said this is only the plan so far, and she is maintaining the right to change plans as time goes on.
Martin said most of all, she remains committed to completing the food pantry’s mission, especially in a time when more people may be needing it.
“It is a challenging time, but we have to deal with what we have.” she said.