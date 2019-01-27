An incoming arctic front may bring snow into northeast Alabama Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, and schools are waiting to decide whether to close or delay
Rain Monday night may lead to snowfall and icy road conditions after midnight Tuesday and into the afternoon that day, according to Jason Holmes, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Calera station.
“From Clanton to near Anniston’s north could see a little bit of snow, like a tenth of an inch or two-tenths of an inch,” Holmes said. “It’s going to get cold, we know that for sure, but the moisture determines how much snow we might get; it could be lower, it could be higher.”
Myles Chamblee, an emergency management officer with Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, said that school delays and closings haven’t been discussed yet. He said he expected decisions to be made Monday.
Sub-freezing temperatures will roll in through the mid- to late-morning hours Tuesday as an arctic front slips down from the northwest. If the storm that arrives Monday hasn’t cleared out by the afternoon Tuesday, when temperatures could reach lows in the high teens, the rain might turn to snow. Temperatures aren’t expected to get back above freezing until around noon Wednesday, Holmes said.
He warned that some snow may melt and freeze again, leaving patches of ice on roadways. He said there’s not an expectation of a large-scale icing that might weigh down power lines, though, so widespread power outages are unlikely.
“We recommend that people try to avoid being out taking care of things on Tuesday, Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning,” Holmes said. “Taking care of things later Wednesday will be a lot better.”
Of course, any talk of snow always leads to concerns about whether schools will be open on time, or at all.
Sylacauga City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said a decision will be made Monday about whether schools will be closed Tuesday.
Segars said the EMA is constantly providing updates on the weather to him and his Transportation Director David Wassermann.
"It is my understanding the snow is expected north of Interstate 20, but we are in the impact zone, which snow is possible between 6 a.m. and noon on Tuesday,” he said. “We have moved some basketball games around, but a decision on school closing will be made once we have information and monitor the situation on Monday."
Pell City Superintendent Dr. Michael Barber said he is monitoring the situation and will announce any decision as soon as possible so parents will be able to modify their plans, if need be.
St. Clair Superintendent Mike Howard said he was going to monitor the situation over the weekend, take a second look Monday morning and make a decision Monday afternoon.
“We are more concerned about the possibility of ice than we are the snow,” Howard said.
Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball on Saturday said it was far too early to make a decision about schools Tuesday morning, but that he would be watching and coordinating the city’s response with those of surrounding systems.
“We’re going to try and wait as long as possible,” he said. “Right now, it looks likely that we will at least have a delay, but we’ll see. They’re saying now the cold weather is supposed to hit between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, but that could turn out to be between 9 a.m. and noon.”
He added that the city system would most likely follow the lead of the county system. “They have more buses and a lot more road to cover,” he said.
Efforts to reach Talladega County superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey were not immediately successful Saturday.
Daily Home reporters Chris Norwood, David Atchison, Denise Sinclair and Gary Hanner contributed to this report.