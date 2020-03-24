Arc of North Talladega’s annual Sunshine Saturday postponed until further notice (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Arc of North Talladega County has announced Sunshine Saturday 2020, slated for April 11, has been postponed until further notice, according to a post on the organization's Facebook page.
“Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Arc of North Talladega County has made the decision to postpone our annual 44th Sunshine Saturday,” it reads.
“We would like for everyone to know how much we value your continued support and dedication to our mission here at the Arc of North Talladega County and Sunshine Saturday.”
Arc Executive Director Janie Gable Curtis said the organization still plans to move forward with its “Go Casual” T-shirt sales.
“They will be printed, but the delivery and pickup date is undecided at this point due to the closure of all AIDB facilities,” Curtis said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Thank you all again for your support and dedication to our mission.”
Curtis said the shirts cost $12.
Funds raised from shirt sales will benefit the Burton Development Center in Talladega. The center provides services for adults with intellectual and developmental issues.
Funds raised from Sunshine Saturday benefit several ARC projects -- including providing school supplies to area schools, sponsoring an annual summer camp for children with special needs and much more.
Curtis expressed her gratitude to the 2020 sponsors, including First Bank of Alabama, Coosa Valley Electric, Stampede Steakhouse, Talladega Ace Home Center, Altapointe Health System, CMP Marksmanship Park, Miller’s BBQ, Alabama Eye Clinic, Griffins Jewelers, TherapySouth, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, Citizens Baptist Medical Center, Piggly Wiggly, Regions Bank, Callie’s Kids, Talladega Ward 5 City Councilman Trae Williams and Talladega Pattern and Aluminum.
Curtis also expressed thanks for the continued support from volunteers each year.
To order a Go Casual shirt or to donate to the Arc of North Talladega County, call Curtis at 256-589-6784.
