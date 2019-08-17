A young man is dead.
The off-duty police officer who shot him is being tried in the court of public opinion.
A divided community is taking sides.
In the social media culture, it’s highly unlikely that such an intense situation could play out quietly, but the division in this case might be getting its fuel from the rumor mill of information about what led to the shooting.
On Tuesday, 19-year-old Javaon Ousley, a Winterboro High graduate and student at Alabama A&M, was fatally shot by an off-duty Lincoln police officer near the Knoxville Homes apartments in Talladega.
A collection of police and news reports tell this narrative:
The officer had traveled to the Talladega neighborhood with a female family member as part of a Facebook Marketplace transaction, apparently to sell Ousley a videogame console.
Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson told a Huntsville TV station that the officer saw Ousley try to rob the relative and stepped in. The officer was shot in the arm, and he returned fire, killing Ousley, Watson said.
The officer was transported by a Talladega police officer to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released.
Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens is leading the investigation, along with the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and Talladega police.
Lincoln Police issued a statement Wednesday that said “false rumors and unacceptable death threats (have been) directed toward our officers and their families.”
More than 100 people attended a rally Wednesday with protesters bearing placards paying tribute to Ousley and chanting “No Justice, No Peace.”
On Friday afternoon, DA Giddens did what he could to fill in the gaps with information he could reasonably provide, considering the open investigation. Specifically, the following details might help dispel some rumors.
1. Giddens told The Daily Home’s Chris Norwood that the officer hasn’t been arrested because the investigation is ongoing. Police don’t typically make an arrest until they are ready to charge a suspect. Once the investigation is complete, the evidence will be presented to a grand jury, which will decide whether to indict the officer.
2. The investigation is being handled by the District Attorney’s Office to avoid the appearance of any corruption or conflict of interest by the agency where the officer works, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.
3. The officer hasn’t been named because he hasn’t been charged. If a grand jury decides there’s enough evidence to prosecute, the officer will be named when formal charges are filed.
4. Some in the community have circulated rumors that Ousley was unarmed and that the officer shot himself to cover up the shooting. Giddens confirmed that two guns were taken into evidence at the scene — one from the officer and one from Ousley.
Whenever there's a void of verifiable facts, then rumors and speculation will fill it. As journalists, the newspaper’s job is to ask questions, and we appreciate Giddens providing official facts. My hope is that those answers will have a calming effect on the community so the investigation can conclude peacefully.
The family seems to have the same goal, based on what Ousley’s grandmother told Norwood.
“The family wants the truth,” she said. “We don’t want any mistakes to be made, and right now the truth is being gathered. It seems senseless, but we’re still waiting for the facts.”
Words of wisdom. Let’s all take heed.
Anthony Cook is the executive editor for Consolidated Publishing. amcook70@gmail.com.