ANTHONY COOK: For Oxford MVP Zay Britt, ‘it’ factor runs in the family (column)

I became a football fan around the age of 8 or 9.
The kids in my neighborhood would gather in my grandmother’s yard, divide into teams and play tackle football.
No shoulder pads. No helmets. No mercy. You had to be tough.
It was the ’80s, back when playing outside all day was the norm, and, as long as you didn’t come home in multiple pieces and kept blood loss to a minimum, your parents were fine with it.
Two of those kids were brothers, Tony and Timmy Curry. They were two of the toughest, fastest, hardest-hitting and downright competitive kids in our neighborhood. And all of that translated from my grandmother’s yard to the (now) old football field at Munford High School. Tony became the starting quarterback for the Lions, and Timmy was the starting tailback. They were both phenomenal.
So when Oxford’s starting quarterback went down with an ankle injury in the second half of the state championship game a couple of weeks ago, it didn’t surprise me that Tony and Timmy’s nephew, X’Zavian “Zay” Britt, was called upon to finish the game.
What he did next will become the stuff of legend at Oxford the way Tony and Timmy are legends at Munford. Zay led the team on a game-winning drive that gave Oxford its first state championship since 1993, and its first at the Class 6A level. And Zay was named the game’s MVP.
Zay’s mom, Arletha Curry, modestly says the athletic genes skipped her, but acknowledges that sports runs in the family. “He’s definitely got it honest.”
Zay’s grandfather, Jeff Curry, was one of my youth baseball coaches, and he could still outplay most of us young guys he was out there coaching.
One of Zay’s aunts, Pam Curry, played softball at Munford High and won the state championship in 2001. She went on to play softball at Alabama State on a full scholarship.
Zay’s brother, Warren, also plays football for Oxford, and he’s no slouch either.
Zay’s cousin, former Oxford linebacker KJ Britt, now plays for Auburn and was selected last week for the All-SEC first-team defense.
Zay’s Uncle Tony — who, in addition to playing quarterback when I was a Munford Lion, was also was the ace pitcher on the baseball team — had an arm like a cannon. I remember one day at football practice, he was throwing routes from the end zone to the receivers. When my turn came up, I ran a go route straight down the field, and he didn’t even load up to make his throw until I reached the 50. The pass traveled at least 65 yards and hit me in stride.
As for Zay’s Uncle Timmy, before I watched Oxford’s Roc Thomas play his way to Alabama’s Mr. Football award in 2013, I had not seen a better high school running back than Timmy Curry. He had speed, power, elusiveness and a grit that was all attitude.
I watched this year’s 6A championship game from Strut’s restaurant in Oxford. It was a nailbiter that had the watch party on pins and needles. When Zay headed to midfield after the game to receive the MVP trophy, his helmet was off and I could have sworn it was Timmy. The resemblance is uncanny, although Zay’s mom says he has more of his Uncle Tony’s demeanor.
“He’s determined,” she said. “He doesn’t complain. He takes things to heart. It threw him for a loop when we moved to Oxford.”
Like his uncles, Zay was on his way to becoming a standout as a Lion at Munford High until the family’s house burned down a month before school started in 2018. The new home was in the Oxford school district, so Zay reluctantly became a Yellow Jacket, waiting for his moment at a bigger school with more athletes.
Even so, the moment almost didn’t come. Before this season started, Zay injured his left wrist at a Cam Newton summer football camp, and doctors wanted to perform surgery immediately. Had they operated, Zay would have missed the season. But it wasn’t his throwing arm, so he opted to postpone surgery until after the season.
“‘The Man Upstairs has kept me sane through it all,’” Arletha quoted her son as saying. “Anybody else would have choked up (in that moment),” she said. “He just never gave up.”
As a mom, she said the scene of her son shedding tears on the sideline as the clock ticked down to zero was one of her favorites. “I know what he’s been through. I know the whole story,” she said, referring to the attacks and accusations of being a traitor when Zay transferred from Munford to Oxford.
But last Saturday, several of Zay’s former Munford teammates came by the house to congratulate him on winning a state championship. Among them was Ethan Swinford. He also transferred from Munford to play for Piedmont, which won the class 3A championship the day before Oxford.
“Nothing else mattered at that moment,” Arletha said. “He hated leaving Munford.”
We all imagine our children finding their own way and their own versions of success that we can vicariously enjoy as we reminisce about our own exploits from days gone by. But who could imagine it happening in such dramatic fashion and on such a giant stage? Tony, Timmy, Pam, Arletha and the entire Curry/Britt family, you must be extremely proud.
Arletha said when Zay was at Munford, all he ever heard was about “Tony and Timmy.” Years from now, perhaps little nephews and nieces or even his own children will hear about the backup quarterback who came into the game and saved the day.
