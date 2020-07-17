Annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday continues through midnight Sunday (free content)

TALLADEGA -- Although most schools are still a few weeks out from beginning the new academic year, Alabama’s annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday got underway one minute into Friday and will continue until midnight Sunday.
During the tax holiday, the state will not collect the regular sales taxes on most clothing, computers and electronics, schools supplies, art supplies, instructional materials and books. Most local taxes are waived as well.
According to the Department of Revenue’s website, exempted clothing items include belts, boot, caps, coats, diapers, dresses, gloves, gym suits, hats, hosiery, jackets, jeans, neckties, pajamas, pants, raincoats, robes, sandals, scarves, school uniforms, shirts, shoes, shorts, socks, sneakers and underwear. Specialty and safety equipment is not covered, nor are any items costing more than $100 per article.
Computers up to $750 are also exempt, as are storage media, handheld electronic schedulers and PDAs that are not cellphones, printers, and printer supplies such as toner and paper.
Non-educational video game systems and other primarily recreational electronics are not covered.
School supplies include binders, chalk, book bags, calculators, tape, compasses, crayons, erasers, glue or paste, highlighters, index cards, legal pads, lunch boxes, notebooks, paper, pencil boxes, pencils and pencil sharpeners, pens, protractors, rulers, scissors and writing tablets, among other items. Art supplies include clay and glazes, paint and paintbrushes, sketch pads and watercolors. Maps and globes and required textbooks are also exempt.
Books include only bound books with an ISBN and do not include periodicals.
Talladega County has also waived its sales taxes for the weekend. St. Clair County has a partial waiver in place, with 1 out of 2 cents in county sales taxes waived. The second cent is actually earmarked for schools and will still be collected.
All of the municipalities in The Daily Home’s coverage area have also chosen to forgo their sales taxes this weekend with the exception of Riverside and Waldo, according to the state Department of Revenue. It was not clear if any of the businesses located in these municipalities would sell covered items, however.