Talladega, AL (35160)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.