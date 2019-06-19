TALLADEGA -- June is Brain Awareness Month, a monthlong effort to raise awareness about the seriousness of Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia.
Please join the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. (Mu Tau Omega & Chi Chapter) in spreading the word about Alzheimer’s and supporting our local Alzheimer’s Chapter and founder Clifford Mosley.
According to a press release, Thursday, June 21, is the date set aside for Alzheimer’s awareness. For that purpose, the day has been entitled “The Longest Day.” Donations will be taken today at the AKA Sorority House at 806 W. Battle St., Talladega, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Many Americans dismiss the warning signs of Alzheimer’s, the release says, believing these symptoms are a normal part of aging.
This is of even greater concern for African-Americans, who are two times more likely to develop late-onset Alzheimer’s disease than whites and less likely to have a diagnosis of their condition, resulting in less time for treatment and planning.
Purple Pulpit Sunday
Purple Pulpit Sunday is each Sunday in May and June at participating churches in the Talladega area.
The purpose is to bring attention to the tremendous burden Alzheimer’s and other dementia are having on the African-American community; to utilize the power and influence of the African American pulpit to bring awareness; to distribute the facts about Alzheimer’s; and to encourage and support persons living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
Organizers also hope these Sundays will encourage local residents to support and donate toward Mosley’s Alzheimer’s awareness efforts.
Items needed include Depends (adult sizes, male and female), hand sanitizer liquids and wipes, baby wipes, liquid hand soap, lotion and monetary donations made out to the Alzheimer's Support Group.
Donations can be dropped off at Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. today.
The Alzheimer’s Support Group meet every second Saturday at 10 a.m. in the banquet room of Brookwood Baptist Medical Center/Citizens Baptist Health Center in Talladega.