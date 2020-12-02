All Sylacauga High School students will switch to remote learning Thursday (free content)

SYLACAUGA -- All students at Sylacauga High School will switch over to remote learning starting Thursday, Dec. 3, according to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon. In-person classes are set to resume Tuesday, Jan. 5.
According to the release, the change was made “due to the high number of COVID exposures since the Thanksgiving break.” District and school leaders will continue to “monitor and evaluate the overall health conditions in the community” in the meantime.
Extracurricular activities at Sylacauga High School are also temporarily suspended but will resume Tuesday, Dec. 15, according to the release.
SHS teachers and support staff members will continue working on campus to ensure student needs are met each day.
“This transition will only affect Sylacauga High. Students at all other schools will continue to receive in-person instruction from their classroom teachers. The decision supports the statement issued yesterday by Gov. Kay Ivey urging school systems to maintain in-person learning,” the release says.
Superintendent Dr. John Segars added, “There is no equal substitute for in-person learning, but our high school staff and students are well-versed in distance education. Our decisions are made with everyone’s health in mind, and we will continue to mitigate risks before bringing students back to the physical classroom at Sylacauga High School.
“While we have not experienced the same issues in our other schools, I do want to emphasize the importance of following the guidelines for wearing masks and maintaining appropriate distances both inside and outside of school facilities at all times.”
The release also quotes Ivey as saying, “As we are learning more about COVID-19, we are seeing more and more clear evidence pointing out that our students are safe in the classroom with strong health protocols in place.”