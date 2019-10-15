CHILDERSBURG — The Childersburg Police Department is requesting help from the public in locating a missing person.
Robert Doran Toney, 53, has not been seen or heard from since leaving work from Nippon Oil in Childersburg on Friday, Oct. 11, around 2 p.m.
He was last seen driving a silver 2014 Nissan Versa four-door vehicle, tag No. 61BF571, a Facebook post by the Childersburg Police reads.
No foul play or criminal activity is suspected at this time, Childersburg Police Chief Rich McClelland said. “We are doing everything we can to locate Mr. Toney and return him safely to his family and loved ones.”
McClelland asked anyone with information to contact Childersburg Police at 256-761-1556.
Laci Braswell is a Daily Home staff writer. RollTideLace@gmail.com.