SYLACAUGA — Blue Bell Ice Cream announced via a press release Tuesday it is voluntarily recalling a select lot of its half-gallon Butter Crunch Ice Cream because the products may contain a foreign object.
“Blue Bell discovered the issue when it was notified by a consumer of the presence of a piece of a plastic tool in a half gallon of Butter Crunch Ice Cream,” the release reads. “The company investigation revealed the broken tool was inadvertently incorporated into the production process in a small amount of product. In an abundance of caution, the company is recalling a full day of production of this flavor from this manufacturing facility.”
The lots in question were produced on a specific line on Aug. 26 in the Sylacauga plant.
The recalled half-gallons can be identified by the following code on top of the packaging lid: 082621222.
The affected half-gallons were distributed in parts of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
“All affected stores are directly delivered to and serviced by Blue Bell Creameries and have been instructed to remove the product from their shelves,” the release notes. “There have been no reports of injuries due to consumption of this product to date. This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the Food and Drug Administration.”
Blue Bell’s website adds that anyone who has purchased the recalled ice cream can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
For more information, visit https://www.bluebell.com/
To reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell, send email to: RollTideLace@gmail.com.