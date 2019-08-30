TALLADEGA -- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is offering several travel safety tips for Labor Day weekend.
“Labor Day signals the unofficial end of summer, prompting many to make one more trip to the beach, lake or other warm-weather destination,” an ALEA press release notes. “People are likely to encounter heavier traffic than usual both on roadways and waterways during this year’s holiday travel period, from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, to midnight Monday, Sept. 2.”
ALEA officials note that from now until midnight Sept. 2, travelers should expect to see more law enforcement working to promote traffic and water safety, and to prevent crashes, injuries and fatalities.
“We certainly want everyone to enjoy Labor Day activities, but please play it safe when traveling or spending time on the water,” Secretary Hal Taylor of ALEA said.
With grants administered through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), ALEA will have funds to cover trooper overtime shifts during this valuable safety campaign, the release notes.
The agency is stepping up patrol and enforcement efforts by participating in the national initiative “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
Throughout the holiday weekend, ALEA will be conducting sobriety and driver's license checkpoints, as well as enforcing speed limits and the use of seat belts, the release notes.
“Cooperation from motorists and boaters is essential to the success of our Labor Day weekend safety plans,” Taylor said.
According to the release, ALEA urges everyone observe the following safety tips:
Do not drive or operate a boat/other vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs. ALEA suggests selecting a designated driver in advance, calling a cab or ride-share service or calling a sober friend or family member to get to your destination safely.
Avoid speeding, following too closely and other dangerous behaviors on roadways and waterways;
Use seat belts and child safety seats, no matter how short a trip or which seat you and your loved ones are occupying in a vehicle;
Use personal flotation devices (PFDs) on waterways. PFDs should be available to all passengers at all times, but the law requires children younger than 8 to wear them at all times, the release states.
Stay off the water during inclement weather. ALEA advises the public to monitor local weather and avoid travel when the forecast predicts thunder and lightning; and
Use caution when traveling through construction zones. From now until midnight Monday, ALDOT will suspend temporary lane closures on interstates.
For more information, visit www.alea.gov.