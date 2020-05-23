ALEA seeking public's help in finding missing Childerburg teen (free content)

CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Miyaa Markia Latoya McCormick.
McCormick is a 15-year-old black female, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white T-shirt, and a gray jacket in the area of 16th Court Northwest at 10:30 PM in Childersburg on Friday.
She was seen getting into a white and gray vehicle with faded/rusty paint on the passenger side. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Miyaa McCormick, please contact the Childersburg Police Department at 256-761-1556 or call 911.