ALEA seeking public's help in finding missing Childerburg teen (free content)

Miyaa Markia Latoya McCormick

Miyaa Markia Latoya McCormick

 Submited photo

CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Miyaa Markia Latoya McCormick.

McCormick is a 15-year-old black female, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white T-shirt, and a gray jacket in the area of 16th Court Northwest at 10:30 PM in Childersburg on Friday.

She was seen getting into a white and gray vehicle with faded/rusty paint on the passenger side. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Miyaa McCormick, please contact the Childersburg Police Department at 256-761-1556 or call 911.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...