ALDOT will make drainage repairs on I-20 near St. Clair Co. line Monday

BIRMINGHAM – On Monday, June 8, weather permitting, beginning at 9 a.m., the Alabama Department of Transportation will perform drainage repairs as follows:
- Repairs will be made a half mile west of the St. Clair County line on Interstate 20 eastbound (milepost 142.3). The eastbound inside (left) lane will be closed while repairs are made; and
- Lane closure times will be 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. This operation is expected to last one day.
The planned work was announced in a press release Saturday.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times as needed, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, the release says. ALDOT, the release says, thanks motorists for their patience during this maintenance operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.
