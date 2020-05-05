ALDOT will continue work at Highway 76, US 280 intersection Wednesday (free content)

TALLADEGA COUNTY – Weather permitting, Wednesday, May 6, the Alabama Department of Transportation will continue work on State Route 76 at the intersection of U.S. 280 in Childersburg.
This area remains closed to grade, resurface and to have the curb and gutter replaced.
ALDOT announced the continuation in a press release Tuesday night.
A signed detour route is posted for SR-76. The required work activities should be completed in approximately two weeks.
Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this maintenance operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.
