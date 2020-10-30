ALDOT will conduct bridge inspection on I-20 in St. Clair County on Monday (free content)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY – Weather permitting, on Monday, Nov. 2, at 9 a.m., the Alabama Department of Transportation will begin a routine bridge inspection on Interstate 20 eastbound at the Cain Creek Bridge, just east of Exit 152 (Cook Springs).
This will require the outside (right) lane to be closed in the area of the work. All travel lanes will be reopened to traffic no later than 3 p.m.
Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this maintenance operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.
ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama. For further information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.