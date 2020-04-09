ALDOT will close State Route 76 at US 280 intersection in Childersburg starting April 21 (free content)

CHILDERSBURG -- The Alabama Department of Transportation announced Thursday via press release it will close State Route 76 at the U.S. 280 intersection in Childersburg, weather permitting, beginning Tuesday, April 21, at 8 a.m.
Workers will resurface the route and replace the curb and gutters. ALDOT estimates the work will be completed in approximately two weeks, and a signed detour will be posted for the duration of the closure.
ALDOT requests motorists consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use caution in the area.