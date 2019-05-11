ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The Alabama Department of Transportation has announced planned lane closures for a portion of Interstate 59 in St. Clair County starting Monday, according to a pair of press release issued by the agency Friday.
ALDOT will be performing work on the stretch of I-59 between the St. Clair Springs Exit (milepost 156) and the Ashville Exit (milepost 166).
Beginning at 7 a.m., Monday, weather permitting, ALDOT will close either the right or left lane of I-59 Northbound at various locations for clearing, grassing and surveying operations in the work area.
All travel lanes are expected to reopen around 4 p.m. Monday. These same lane closures will be in place from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, thru Saturday, May 18.
Beginning at 8 a.m., Monday, weather permitting, ALDOT will close either the right or left lane of I-59 Southbound at various locations forclearing, grassing and surveying operations in the work area.
All travel lanes are expected to reopen around 7 p.m. Monday. These same lane closures will be in place from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, thru Saturday, May 18.
Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this construction operation to improve Alabama’s roadways, the releases say.
